The schedule for A&M Consolidated’s first season under new head football coach Brandon Schmidt has been released.

In a post to Twitter on Monday, Schmidt announced that the Tigers will open the new era on the road in Huntsville as they take on the Hornets on Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The home debut under Schmidt will take place the next week on Sept. 1 as Consol hosts the Autenticos Tigres, a program from Monterrey, Mexico.

Nondistrict then wraps up with a road matchup with Lufkin before the Tigers have a bye week. After the week off, Consol hosts Georgetown for its district opener on Sept. 22. Back-to-back road games follow that as the Tigers take on Cedar Park and Pflugerville Hendrickson before returning home for Leander.

Following the Leander game, Consol hits the road for Georgetown East View. The Tigers then host rival College Station for their final home game of the regular season on Oct. 27. The wo teams renewed the rivalry last season with the Cougars winning last year’s meeting at College Station 38-28.

Consol ends the regular season on the road against Leander Glenn on Nov. 3.