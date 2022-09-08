 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated Middle School volleyball teams sweep Mance Park

The A&M Consolidated Middle School volleyball teams won four matches over Mance Park on Thursday. AMCMS seventh grade Silver won 25-9, 25-10 and its seventh grade Black won 25-9, 25-4. AMCMS eighth grade Silver won 25-9, 25-11 and its eighth grade Black won 25-22, 25-8.

