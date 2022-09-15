 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A&M Consolidated Middle School sweeps four volleyball matches over Davila

  • 0

The A&M Consolidated Middle School volleyball teams won four matches over Davila on Thursday. AMCMS’ seventh grade Silver won 25-16, 25-5 and its seventh grade Black won 25-4, 25-9. In eighth grade matches, AMCMS Silver won 25-10, 25-2 and its Black won 25-5, 25-18.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bellville 35, Navasota 0

NAVASOTA —The Navasota Rattlers suffered their first loss of the season to the visiting Bellville Brahmas, falling 35-0 on Friday in nondistri…

Waco Connally 45, Cameron 40

CAMERON — Cameron’s Braylan Drake threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns, but Waco Connally outlasted the Yoemen 45-40 on Friday in nondistr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert