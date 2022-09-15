The A&M Consolidated Middle School volleyball teams won four matches over Davila on Thursday. AMCMS’ seventh grade Silver won 25-16, 25-5 and its seventh grade Black won 25-4, 25-9. In eighth grade matches, AMCMS Silver won 25-10, 25-2 and its Black won 25-5, 25-18.
A&M Consolidated Middle School sweeps four volleyball matches over Davila
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
