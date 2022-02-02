A&M Consolidated JV boys golf team wins subvarsity tournament

The A&M Consolidated JV boys Maroon team won the Tiger JV Spring Classic golf tournament Tuesday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. The Tiger Maroon team won with a team score of 310 followed by College Station Black (355), College Station Purple (374), Consol White (375), Bryan (416), College Station Grey (439), Brenham (464) and College Station White (473). Consol Maroon’s Jack Hanna won the individual title with a 72 followed by teammates Kyle Schnabel (76), Brady Lytle (80) and Matthew Almand (82).