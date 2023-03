The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team beat Magnolia West 7-6 and Waller 15-0 on Thursday in the Bryan-College Station tournament.

Consol’s Aiden Schorsch through five shutout innings against Magnolia West, striking out three while allowing just one hit. At the plate, Landon Barnett and Landon DaPrile each had two hits and two RBIs.

Against Waller, Schorsch had two doubles and a single and three RBIs, and Wally Bockelmann had two hits and four RBIs. Barnett also had two hits.