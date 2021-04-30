A&M Consolidated JV baseball team sweeps doubleheader with Paetow

KATY — The A&M Consolidated beat Katy Paetow 5-0 twice in a doubleheader to end the season Thursday.

In Game 1, Consol’s Sam Nitzke struck out seven allowing one hit and no walks over four innings, and Dalton Cordray struck out three over two no-hit innings of relief. Cullen Homeyer struck out one over the final inning. Cordray also hit a two-run double, while Bradley Boedeker had three hits for the Tigers.

In Game 2, Consol’s Stryker Blevins struck out four over three innings to earn the win, and Corey Kingman and Ethan Dickson combined for three innings of relief, striking out four. Klayton Kurtz hit an RBI triple, while Clayton Ely, Noah Wright, Homeyer, Boedeker and Cody Urso helped the Tigers score four more runs in the Tigers’ five-run fourth inning.