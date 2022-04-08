A&M Consolidated JV baseball team sweeps doubleheader with Katy Paetow

The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team beat Katy Paetow 14-6 and 3-2 in a doubleheader Thursday. Consol’s Cannon Kieschnick hit a two-run double, and teammates Cole Bentz and Noah Wright had two-run singles in Game 1, while Will Hargett earned the win on the mound. In Game 2, Stryker Blevins started on the mound for Consol and gave up three hits with no earned runs over five innings, while Nathaniel Maddox pitched the final inning to earn the save. Ryan Lee went 2 for 3 with three stolen bases, and Dalton Cordray, Bradley Boedeker, Trey Walker and Gage Boyd each had a base hit for the Tigers.