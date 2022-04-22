 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated JV baseball team sweeps doubleheader at Katy Jordan

KATY — The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team swept a doubleheader at Katy Jordan on Thursday, winning 12-3 and 9-0 in five innings.

In Game 1, Consol’s Cannon Kieschnick went 3 for 5 with four stolen bases, while Mo Foketi and Noah Wright each went 2 for 3 with Wright stealing three bases. Grady Jasper started on the mound for the Tigers and struck out three over three innings. Nathanael Maddox threw two shutout innings in relief, and Bradley Boedeker struck out six over two perfect innings to end the game.

Consol’s Stryker Blevins and Cannon Kieschnick combined on a shutout in Game 2. Blevins started and threw 3 1/3 hitless innings, and Kieschnick allowed just one hit over 1 2/3 innings of relief. At the plate, Boedeker and Foketi each went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Will Hargett and Klayton Kurtz both went 2 for 2.

