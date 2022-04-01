 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated JV baseball team splits two games with Magnolia West

The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team won 7-6 and lost 8-4 in a doubleheader against Magnolia West. Consol’s Noah Wright went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in the first game, while Mo Foketi, Cole Bentz, Jack Benjamin, Clayton Ely, Dalton Cordray, Trey Walker and Cannon Kieschnick each had a hit. Will Hargett gave up two hits and struck out four over three innings. In the second game, Walker went 2 for 2, while Ryan Lee had three steals, and Bradley Boedeker and Hargett each had a hit.

