A&M Consolidated JV baseball team splits doubleheader with Magnolia West

In Game 1, Consol’s Stryker Blevins, Dalton Cordray and Gage Dorris each had two hits, and pitchers Ethan Dickson, Sam Nitzke and Dorris combined for 11 strikeouts.

In Game 2, Consol’s Cullen Homeyer and Corey Kingman combined on a no-hitter. Homeyer started and struck out four over 3 1/3 innings, while Kingman struck out three over 3 2/3 innings of relief. Dorris went 3 for 3, and Joaquin Costa went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Tigers. Cody Urso had an RBI, and Clayton Ely scored a run.