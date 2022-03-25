A&M Consolidated JV baseball team splits doubleheader with Katy Paetow

The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team beat Katy Paetow 9-4 and lost 4-3 in a doubleheader Thursday.

Consol’s Clayton Ely had a single and a double, while Will Hargett hit a two-run double, and Jack Benjamin hit a two-run single in Game 1. Cole Bentz and Bradley Boedeker also had RBI hits, and Ryan Lee, Cannon Kieschnick and Klayton Kurtz had hits. Stryker Blevins struck out six with one walk over four innings to earn the win.

In Game 2, Consol’s Benjamin had an RBI double, while Kieschnick and Lane McGuire each had an RBI. Hargett started on the mound and struck out five while giving up two hits over three innings.