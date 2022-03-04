A&M Consolidated JV baseball team beats Huntsville, plays to two ties

The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team beat Huntsville 7-2 on Friday.

Consol’s Bradley Boedeker earned the win in relief, striking out four with no walks over four innings. At the plate, Dalton Cordray tripled and singled, while Gage Boyd, Trey Walker and Ryan Lee each had RBI hits. Klayton Kurtz and Cannon Kieschnick also drove in runs, and Noah Wright had a hit and three steals.

Consol’s JV also tied Bellville 6-6 and Willis 3-3 on Thursday.

Consol’s Mo Foketi had a two-run double, while Kia Hood had two hits and two RBIs, and Lee and Walker each had hits against Bellville. Cordray threw 3 1/3 shutout innings of relief, striking out two.

Against Willis, Cordray tripled and singled, and Hood had a hit, RBI and run scored. Walker also had two hits, while Boedeker, Foketi, Jack Benjamin and Cole Bentz each had one, and Boyd drove in a run.