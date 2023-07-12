Myla Cathey’s journey to Central Missouri started at the bowling lanes at Grand Station and on Instagram.

The 2023 A&M Consolidated graduate will head to Warrensburg, Missouri, this August to compete for the Jennies on a scholarship she earned for both her bowling and internet savvy. Last fall, Cathey began using her Instagram account @mylacatheybowls not only to connect with other bowlers but also colleges in hopes of taking her love of bowling to the next level.

“I knew that I might want to do this, but I didn’t know how,” Cathey said of competing in college. “I didn’t think it was possible, but then something in October was just like ... I don’t know. I just thought that I should keep trying, not give up.”

Trying to catch the eyes of college recruiters proved challenging for Cathey for a handful of reasons starting with the fact that Consol doesn’t have a bowling team. She bowled primarily at Grand Station in College Station on her own but says the next closest bowling alley is in Brenham. Tournaments have been hard to get to at times, too. She competed mostly through the Texas Bowling Youth League with occasional trips out of state to compete in tournaments that aren’t part of the league. Even the Youth League events are generally in Dallas with only one tournament in town each year over a weekend in June.

And while that isn’t to say there isn’t a bowling community in Bryan-College Station, Cathey was kind of on her own when it came to the college recruiting process.

That changed thanks to her Instagram account, which had helped her improve her bowling skills as a junior. Cathey says a flip just switched in her that school year, and she started asking everyone and anyone on Instagram for bowling advice, something that had been hard to find beforehand. The feedback and advice she got that year not only helped her grow as a bowler but also helped her feel part of something bigger.

“It was a lot about community, because I felt like up until then it was just a hobby,” Cathey said. “I always didn’t want it to be a hobby, but I just thought that’s all it could be because there’s really not anything here for me. But once I realized I just need to get out there and talk to people, that’s really when I started growing into actually bowling.”

A year later, Instagram proved invaluable once again. She reached out to about 15 colleges with the only requirements being they couldn’t be too far and the weather there wasn’t too cold — and that they had a women’s bowling program of course. The schools sent her recruiting forms. She filled them out and sent them back, and then a bit of social media magic happened.

A few of the schools found her Instagram account and liked what they saw.

“I know one or two schools texted me, because they saw my Instagram,” Cathey said. “So they found my email on there, and they emailed me, and they’re like, hey, I saw your Instagram. So with [Central Missouri] in particular, they reached back out to me. I emailed them. They reached back out. They’re like, hey, we’d love to give you a call and then potentially have you come up here, so that’s what I did.”

Cathey took her recruiting visit to Central Missouri in mid-April with her dad Greg, who is also a bowler. They both came away from the visit knowing it was a good fit, and Cathey signed with the Jennies in June.

The visit along with Cathey’s entire journey in the sport the last couple years has been special for the both of them. Bowling has been a part of Cathey’s family for generations as her grandparents met at a bowling alley, and Greg later passed the interest in bowling down to Myla and her siblings.

And with Youth League events in Dallas, Myla needed rides to and from the tournaments. That was never a problem for Greg. Typically every other weekend she says they’d make the road trip for tournaments.

“He’s been my everything,” Myla said. “He’s been my coach, my biggest supporter, my chauffeur. So just really everything is because of him because he got me started. He asked me to go practice when I don’t want to, but I’ll do it anyway for him.”