A&M Consolidated grad Emily Edwards earns All-America honors at Lynn University

Lynn University senior setter Emily Edwards, who played at A&M Consolidated, was recently named an NCAA Division II first-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Edwards’ 10.96 assists per set ranked 14th in the nation. The 6-footer’s 1,140 assists were the seventh-highest total in program history. She added 98 kills, 224 digs and 64 blocks in helping 24-6 Lynn, which is located in Boca Raton, Fla., reach the NCAA tournament.

edwards

Edwards
