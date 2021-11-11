 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated goes 4-0 at subvarsity girls basketball tournament
0 comments

A&M Consolidated goes 4-0 at subvarsity girls basketball tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NAVASOTA — The A&M Consolidated girls subvarsity basketball teams went 4-0 on Thursday at the Navasota tournament.

Consol’s freshmen beat Navasota 22-15 and Montgomery 37-10. Shamaiya Harris had seven points for the Lady Tigers against Navasota, and Da’Mya Turner had 11 against Montgomery.

Consol’s JV beat Navasota 45-19 with Paris Pavlas scoring 11 points and Zoe Rich 10. The Lady Tiger JV also beat Montgomery 35-29. Pavlas had 12 points and Rich 11 in the victory.

The teams will continue play at the tournament at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert