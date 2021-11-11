A&M Consolidated goes 4-0 at subvarsity girls basketball tournament

NAVASOTA — The A&M Consolidated girls subvarsity basketball teams went 4-0 on Thursday at the Navasota tournament.

Consol’s freshmen beat Navasota 22-15 and Montgomery 37-10. Shamaiya Harris had seven points for the Lady Tigers against Navasota, and Da’Mya Turner had 11 against Montgomery.

Consol’s JV beat Navasota 45-19 with Paris Pavlas scoring 11 points and Zoe Rich 10. The Lady Tiger JV also beat Montgomery 35-29. Pavlas had 12 points and Rich 11 in the victory.

The teams will continue play at the tournament at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.