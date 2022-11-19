A&M Consolidated girls take second, Rudder third at recent gymnastics meet

The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team placed second with Rudder third at the Region 2 Compulsory Invitational on Friday at Rudder.

Rudder’s Savannah Hall won the balance beam and placed second in the floor exercise and fifth on the uneven parallel bars to finish second in the all-around. Teammate Ellie Crouch finished seventh on the bars and eighth on the beam and vault, while Sahara Reddell placed ninth on the beam.