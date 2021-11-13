A&M Consolidated girls subvarsity basketball teams win two titles at Navasota tournament

NAVASOTA — A&M Consolidated’s girls JV and freshman basketball teams won their respective divisions at the Navasota subvarsity tournament Saturday.
Consol’s JV beat Brenham 50-23 then beat Waller 41-32 in the title game. Consol’s Zoe Rich had 11 points and Paris Pavlas 10 against Brenham, while Rich had 15 and Kourtney Hopcus 12 against Waller.
Da’Mya scored nine points to lead Consol’s freshmen in their 35-5 win over Waller in the title game.
