Carson Walter scored the game’s only goal, and A&M Consolidated’s defense and goalkeeper Reagan Lee made it state for a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Magnolia in District 21-5A girls soccer action Thursday at Tigerland Stadium.

Walter scored off Lily Hickson’s crossing pass in the first half to give Consol (3-0 in 21-5A) a 1-0 lead.

Consol’s defense led by Kira Merrell, Grace Tomlinson, Kayla Morawiecz, Evie Nolan and Kindle Kerbel stifled Magnolia’s attack much of the match, and Lee made a diving save with two minutes left to seal the shutout.

Consol will play at College Station at 7 p.m. Friday.