MONTGOMERY — A&M Consolidated’s Kira Merrell scored on a first-half penalty shot, and the Lady Tigers made it stand for a 1-0 victory over Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday night in District 21-5A girls soccer action.

The Lady Tigers improved to 7-4-2 overall and 6-0 in district. Lake Creek fell to 5-8-1 overall and 3-2-1 in district.

Consol won the JV match 3-0 with goals from Maddy Villanueva, Sarah Carwile and Ava Ravanbakhsh.