A&M Consolidated girls soccer team takes down Waller in regular season finale

It might have been Senior Night, but it was the youngsters who shined Tuesday night as the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team bounced back from an early deficit to beat Waller 8-1 in the District 19-5A finale at Tigerland Stadium.

“It was a good showing from us,” Lady Tiger head coach Caleb Blakley said. “[Our seniors] did a really good job. ... That is our first come-from-behind win of the year, so better now than later on.”

Consol finished third in the district standings behind Magnolia and Katy Jordan. The Lady Tigers (14-8-0, 13-3) will host Montgomery at 6 p.m. Friday in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs.

Waller (4-14-14, 1-12-2) got on the scoreboard first, knocking in its only goal on a corner kick in the 11th minute. That was enough to wake up the Consol offense.

The Lady Tigers, who had five shots on goal in the first 10 minutes, finally saw their work pay off in the 18th minute when freshman Chloe Murr scored the equalizer on an assist from junior Ella Goodwin. Murr scored twice more for a hat trick.

“We got a good corps of seniors, but we’re still a young team,” Blakley said. “It took us awhile to get our gears grinding, but we’re getting confident.”

In the next eight minutes, the Lady Tigers added three more goals for a 4-1 lead thanks to Murr and sophomore Lily Hickson. Murr gave Consol the lead after stealing the ball from a Waller defender and putting it into the bottom right corner of the goal. Hickson followed suit with back-to-back scores, including one off a corner kick from Grace Tomlinson, who had three assists.

“We’ve been getting better and better each game, especially going into the playoffs,” Goodwin said, “and this was very special because it’s Senior Night. It did take us a little bit [longer to score], but after we got down we were able to come back.”

Consol added four goals in the second half between Goodwin, Murr and freshman Evie Nolan. Goodwin scored just four minutes into the half on an assist from Tomlinson and beat Waller goalie Cindy Loohoo for her second goal.

“They were definitely chippy goals, not your usual beautiful shots,” Goodwin said. “But Grace played a great ball, and I was able to get it off of her cross. Then the second one, I saw the ball rolling and I was like, I think I can get there, and I took a touch around the keeper to finish.”

Murr got her third goal on a corner kick, and Nolan finished the scoring by sending a bullet to the right corner of the net for her first varsity goal.

“Our younger players have had a huge role and been an integral part of our team this year, and I’m so proud of them,” Goodwin said.

Consol celebrated its eight seniors on Tuesday, including captains Camille Corbitt, Meghan Moore and Evi Brieden. Other honorees were Laila Navarro, Lauren Hightower, Camryn Capek, Lauren Parrent and Jennifer Ramirez.

“They’re leading in the ways that we need them to,” Blakley said.

The Lady Tigers will lean on both their underclassmen and veterans as they open the playoffs Friday. Consol shut out Montgomery 5-0 last season in the bi-district round.

“They’re coming off of spring break like we are,” Blakley said. “We played them last year in this same game — bi-district, at home, Friday night. It kind of feels like deja vu, so we’re excited.”

