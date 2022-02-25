 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team slips by College Station 1-0
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team slips by College Station 1-0

Morgan Marino scored on an assist from Lily Hickson late in the first half, and the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team made it stand for a 1-0 victory over College Station on Friday in District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium.

The JV match ended in a 0-0 tie. Morgan Bell earned the shutout in goal for College Station.

College Station (9-9, 7-5) will host Brenham on Parents Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Stadium (JV match at 5 p.m.).

