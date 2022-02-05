 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team shuts out Rudder
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team shuts out Rudder

Lily Hickson had three goals and two assists, and Chloe Murr had two goals and an assist to help the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team beat Rudder 9-0 on Saturday in District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium.

Consol’s Kate Homeyer also had one goal and two assists. Camille Corbitt had a goal and an assist.

Morgan Marino and Annie Thompson each scored a goal, and Evie Nolan, Kourtney Hopcus and Lauren Hightower each had an assist.

Consol improved to 6-6 overall and 5-1 in district, tied for second in the 19-5A standings with Magnolia. Rudder dropped to 0-5-1 in district.

