Lily Hickson had a hat trick, and four other Lady Tigers scored goals as the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team beat Rudder 7-0 on Friday night in District 21-5A play.

Consol’s Chloe Murr and Jaselynn Coots each had a goal and an assist. Ashtyn Magnuson and Berkley each scored a goal. Grace Tomlinson had two assists, and Ella Goodwin had one assist for the Lady Tigers (13-4-2, 12-0).