Lily Hickson scored two goals, and Chloe Murr and Ella Goodwin each scored one to help the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team beat Magnolia West 4-0 on Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium. Consol’s Camille Corbitt and Evelyn Brieden each had two assists, and Hailey Greer, Reagan Lee, Kira Merrell, Grace Tomlinson, Meghan Moore, Addy Kieschnick, Evelyn Brieden and Evie Nolan contributed on defense to the shutout.