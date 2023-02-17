Lily Hickson had a hat trick and an assist, and Ava Ravanbakhsh had two assists to help the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team beat Magnolia West 4-0 on Friday at Tigerland Stadium as the Lady Tigers celebrated Senior Night.
Consol’s Grace Tomlinson, Avery Carnes, Addy Kieschnick, Joy Johnston, Evie Nolan, Kindle Kerbel and Sarah Carwhile contributed to the shutout on defense.
Ella Goodwin also scored a goal, and Annie Thompson had an assist in the District 21-5A win.
Consol also won the JV match.