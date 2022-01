Ella Goodwin scored on an assist from Chloe Murr, and the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team made the goal count in a 1-0 victory over Magnolia on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium. Consol’s Hailey Greer earned the shutout in goal with help from defenders Meghan Moore, Grace Tomlinson, Evelyn Brieden and Kira Merrell.