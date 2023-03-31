WACO — The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team saw its shutout streak end four minutes into the match, and 76 minutes later the Lady Tigers’ season ended as well as Belton won 3-0 on Friday in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at Waco Midway.

Belton (20-4-1) wasted little time in scoring as a swarm of white jerseys began making their presence felt on the Consol end of the field. Makenna Morrow found the back of net on Belton’s first shot of the game as she drilled a high blink-and-you’d-miss-it shot from 28 yards for a 1-0 lead.

The opening goal was the first allowed by Consol (17-5-3) since January as the Lady Tigers had been riding a 16-game shutout streak.

“It certainly wasn’t our best game,” Consol head coach Caleb Blakley said. “We came in knowing that Belton was a strong, physical team. They play quickly, a lot of one-touch, two-touch strings, and they did not disappoint.”

Morrow had an identical shot from nearly the same spot in the 27th minute, but that attempt sailed just over the bar. Belton outshot Consol 10-5 in the first half but despite having half as many attempts, Consol still managed to give Belton a fright.

In the 36th minute, Consol’s Grace Tomlinson sent in a corner kick that Ella Goodwin headed toward the goal. It wasn’t meant to be as it bounced off the top of the crossbar and back out toward midfield.

Goodwin’s header was the last real scoring chance for either team in the first half as Belton led 1-0 at halftime.

The break didn’t cool down Belton’s attack though as two minutes into the second half Morrow scored again.

The senior got a long crossing pass that landed right in front of her and her defender with only the goalkeeper in front. Morrow sped after the ball with a defender right next to her and Consol goalkeeper Hailey Greer coming out to meet them. Morrow managed to get control of the ball and get past both thanks to a collision that knocked the ball loose and off to the left. Morrow was able to stay on her feet and take advantage, giving Belton a 2-0 lead.

All three of Belton’s goals came from seniors as senior Jareli Reyes added the third and final goal in the 78th minute.

“Belton is a mature team, got a lot of older kids,” Blakley said. “They just came down from 6A. They’ve been in the regional quarterfinals two years in a row in 6A, and I think they brought that maturity and that element to the game today.”

Consol went 14-0 in District 21-5A to win its first league title since 2011, sweeping the entire district schedule without allowing a goal.

“It’s a special team ... a lot of different dynamics from youth to veterans,” Blakley said. “I’m really proud of these seniors. They flipped the script and made themselves into a playoff powerhouse, a Region III powerhouse. I think that will always be the lasting memory is they were a part of the catalyst that flipped this program around.”