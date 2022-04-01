A&M Consolidated girls soccer team falls to Pflugerville Hendrickson in regional quarterfinals

CAMERON — A&M Consolidated fans had “Consol Don’t Fall” sprawled across the back of their playoff T-shirts, and that motto rang true for two halves, two overtime periods and most of a long shootout Friday in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.

But Pflugerville Hendrickson was ready to strike when the Lady Tigers did slip up as the Lady Hawks grabbed a 1-0 victory by winning the shootout 7-6 at Yoe Field.

“Whenever a game goes to PKs, you don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Consol head coach Caleb Blakley said. “Someone can miss, or the keeper can make an amazing save. You can slip and fall down, so we knew when it got to PKs, it’s anyone’s game.”

Hendrickson (18-3-4) will face Friendswood in the regional semifinals next Friday at Turner Stadium in Humble. Friendswood beat Manvel 4-0 on Thursday to advance.

The tenacity from both teams that pushed the game into overtime remained evident in the shootout. Consol (16-7) converted its first four penalty kicks but missed the fifth attempt, which kept the score tied at 4.

After the fifth round, the shootout went to sudden death. Bailee Greenhalgh gave the Lady Hawks a 5-4 lead on the first shot of the sudden death portion, and Consol missed its shot, but referees ruled that Hendrickson goalie Angelyna Richard had jumped before Jennifer Ramirez’s attempt. Ramirez scored on the redo to force another round. The teams each converted in the next round before Hendrickson won it in the eighth round.

“It really hurts, but we hurt someone in PKs this year, too,” Blakley said referring to Consol’s 2-1 bi-district win over Montgomery.

Overtime was relatively quiet for both teams after a much busier regulation. Consol controlled play early and took six shots in the first half, which included a convincing run from Ella Goodwin, who fought against two defenders before finding open space and taking her shot just a few feet from Richard.

Meanwhile, Hendrickson’s shots seemed to miss too far right or fall right into Consol goalie Reagan Lee’s hands. Still, the Lady Hawks persisted and had a stellar performance in the second half, outshooting Consol 12-8 with five shots on goal. Richard also didn’t allow Consol much chance to score, playing outside of her goalie box for most of the half to stop anything that came within her reach.

“We just had to find some fight,” Blakley said. “We controlled the first half, and then second half we were very fortunate for overtime. That was our big thing is the next 20 minutes of overtime you’ve got to dig deep.”

Consol graduates eight seniors this year, including Laila Navarro, Evi Brieden, Lauren Hightower, Camryn Capek, Camille Corbitt, Meghan Moore, Lauren Parrent and Ramirez, all of whom helped the Lady Tigers to a regional semifinal run last season.

“It’s a great group of kids and the type of kids that you want to be in your class, to be on your team, to be leading out there,” Blakley said. “We’re going to sorely miss them.”

Blakley said his senior leadership this year has helped the underclassman improve, which will pay off for future teams.

“There’ll be a day where we get past the third or fourth round, so we are very optimistic,” he said. “We were optimistic this year, and we know we could have gone deeper, but like I said, when it goes to PKs, it’s anyone’s game.”

