A&M Consolidated girls soccer team defeats Montgomery in shootout to open playoffs

The third-seeded A&M Consolidated girls soccer team stunned No. 2 seed Montgomery with a 2-1 victory in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs at Tigerland Stadium on Friday.

The Lady Tigers (15-8) tied the game at 1 with seven minutes left in the second half on a goal by Khloe Winkelmann then held on through two overtime periods before taking control during the shootout.

The Lady Tigers made the penalty kicks look easy as they knocked in four straight goals with seniors Meghan Moore and Jennifer Ramirez and sophomores Kate Homeyer and Kira Merrell doing the honors.

Merrell was the last to go and gave Consol the 4-1 advantage to seal the victory.

“It’s tough when you have that tough of a matchup in bi-district,” Consol head coach Caleb Blakley said. “But this are the types of games that weather you and make you a good playoff team. It didn’t always look like we were going to pull it out, but they found a way, and that’s huge.”

Montgomery’s only goal in the shootout came from Mable Pruter, whose score sandwiched two misses.

Consol goalie Reagan Lee had seven saves through regulation and overtime. The junior’s biggest save of the night came during the Lady Bear’s first penalty kick.

Lee did her routine of touching the left and right goal posts before facing each Montgomery kicker. On the first kick, Lee followed the ball to the right, blocked it and gave Consol some much-needed momentum.

“Most soccer players will look in one corner and go the opposite or look at that corner [left] and go that corner right,” Lee said. “I was like, ‘I think she’s going to go opposite,’ so I dove opposite, got a hand on it and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It was insane.”

The Lady Tigers held off Montgomery (15-7-2) after the Lady Bears took the lead with an early score. Lee credits her defense for helping her keep it a one-goal game.

“I genuinely believe that I have the best defense in the state of Texas,” Lee said. “They work together. They work hard. They communicate ... they’re amazing players.”

The Lady Tigers will need that defense as they advance to the area round to face familiar foe Austin McCallum next week. McCallum beat Pflugerville 3-0 on Friday to advance. Consol beat McCallum 5-0 in last year’s area round.

“It shows us exactly how this game is going to work,” Lee said of the tight win. “... Now we really know how it works. I feel some sense of confidence.”

Montgomery held on to a 1-0 lead after getting on the board nine minutes into the first half on an off-balanced shot from Pruter at the top of the penalty box. The ball looked like it would sail high over the goal, but it narrowly escaped Lee’s outstretched hands and slipped into the net.

“It’s hard to put that first goal on anyone,” Blakley said. “I mean, there’s a build up to it, but that was a great hit. [Lee] made a great jump for it and was just a little short.”

Consol struggled offensively in the first half, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The Lady Tigers had five shots on goal and took more total shots than Montgomery. Consol’s Kate Homeyer got close twice, but one attempt sailed over the goal while the other was swatted away by Montgomery goalie Kailea Oliver.

The Lady Tigers then came up empty handed on two corner kicks and two free kicks in the final minutes of the half. But Consol persisted in the second half and saw the payoff with seven minutes left as freshman Chole Murr found Winkelmann during a pileup in the goalie box. Winkelmann then put the crowd on their feet with a goal to tie the game at 1.

“I was going to be extremely disappointed if we didn’t pull one back just because we controlled that second half,” Blakley said. “We went out and we created so many chances. That’s what we tell the girls — you don’t make all your shots in practice, but you got to create chances and shots.”

