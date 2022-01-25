A&M Consolidated girls soccer team controls possession, beats College Station

“I think that’s the mark of a good forward is you find a way to finish,” Blakley said of the freshman. “Doesn’t matter if it’s inside of your foot, your pinky toe, whatever it is.”

Consol came within inches of scoring another goal moments later when Goodwin attempted to salvage a scoring attempt from Morgan Marino, who lost her footing when swarmed by College Station defenders. But Herron dove for the save to keep the Lady Tigers at bay, which became a pattern for the Lady Cougars’ defense in the remaining 25 minutes.

“I felt like our girls were battling hard,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “While they have more possessions than we did, I felt like we were [stopping] that final opportunity on their side, and I think our back line and Keira played really well.”

Blakley added that Consol is still learning how to finish when it has scoring opportunities.

“Our woes are we have to find the net with those shots, but we will,” he said.