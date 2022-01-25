A&M Consolidated girls soccer team controls possession, beats College Station

The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team didn’t have the home-field advantage, but it owned the pitch Tuesday night.
Opportunities were abundant for the Lady Tigers (4-5, 3-0) as they controlled possession and grabbed their third District 19-5A win with a dominating 2-0 victory over College Station on a windy night at Cougar Field.
“It was definitely a good win,” Consol head coach Caleb Blakley said. “Not a whole lot of scares. We were applauding our defense and our defensive [midfielders], because there were really no threats in our box. If our keeper is bored, then it’s a good game.”
Junior goalkeeper Hailey Greer stood her post in the second half, but was well protected as College Station (3-6, 2-2) only pushed the ball past midfield a handful of times. The Lady Tigers controlled the clock, holding the advantage in shots on goal (13-0) and attempted shots (18-0) before knocking in their second goal 10 minutes into the half.
College Station goalkeeper Keira Herron had three consecutive saves in the span of three minutes, including one that went just off her fingertips, producing a gasp from the crowd. Consol then took its third corner kick of the night just four minutes later, and Ella Goodwin’s kick floated into the goalie box, touching the feet of multiple Lady Tigers before Chole Murr scored from inside the left post for a 2-0 lead.
“I think that’s the mark of a good forward is you find a way to finish,” Blakley said of the freshman. “Doesn’t matter if it’s inside of your foot, your pinky toe, whatever it is.”
Consol came within inches of scoring another goal moments later when Goodwin attempted to salvage a scoring attempt from Morgan Marino, who lost her footing when swarmed by College Station defenders. But Herron dove for the save to keep the Lady Tigers at bay, which became a pattern for the Lady Cougars’ defense in the remaining 25 minutes.
“I felt like our girls were battling hard,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “While they have more possessions than we did, I felt like we were [stopping] that final opportunity on their side, and I think our back line and Keira played really well.”
Blakley added that Consol is still learning how to finish when it has scoring opportunities.
“Our woes are we have to find the net with those shots, but we will,” he said.
The Lady Cougars had to rebuild their back line this season after graduating six seniors last year, and Consol took advantage of College Station’s less-experienced roster early in the first half. The Lady Tigers had seven scoring opportunities compared to College Station’s one. Goodwin put Consol on the scoreboard with a goal from 25 yards just eight minutes into the game on an assist from Kira Merrell.
“It takes a lot of pressure off everybody to get that goal,” Blakley said. “You can’t score if you don’t shoot.”
Consol applied pressure and found success in the midfield early, which was deja vu for the Lady Cougars, who suffered their only other district loss last week against Magnolia 3-1 despite scoring in the final seconds.
Pryor said both losses are learning opportunities for his team.
“The ones we lost, Magnolia and Consol, are both very good opponents,” Pryor said. “We battle well and they’re solid teams that are coached well, so let’s bring it. Let’s see what we can do, and then when things don’t go our way, see what we can learn from.”
Consol will host Katy Jordan at Tigerland Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, while College Station travels to Brenham.
NOTES — College Station’s Sarah Del Rio and Kelsey Slater both went down with leg injuries in the first half, but Pryor said he expects both to be “short-term injuries.” Del Rio reentered the game in the second half but eventually returned to the bench. ... Consol won the JV match 3-0. Sarah Goble scored two goals, while Kaelie Wilson scored one with Marisa Davidson, Maddy Black and Camilla Fleener each collecting an assist.