The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team shut out College Station 2-0 on Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium to clinch the District 21-5A championship.

Kira Merrell and Lily Hickson each scored a goal for Consol (12-4-2, 11-0), while Grace Tomlinson had an assist. Hailey Greer earned the win in goal for Consol, while Avery Carnes, Tomlinson, Merrell, Kayla Morawietz, Kindle Kirble and Evie Nolan contributed on defense.