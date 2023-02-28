The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team shut out College Station 2-0 on Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium to clinch the District 21-5A championship.
Kira Merrell and Lily Hickson each scored a goal for Consol (12-4-2, 11-0), while Grace Tomlinson had an assist. Hailey Greer earned the win in goal for Consol, while Avery Carnes, Tomlinson, Merrell, Kayla Morawietz, Kindle Kirble and Evie Nolan contributed on defense.
College Station moved to 5-7-5 overall and 4-5-2 in district.
Consol won the JV match 2-0.