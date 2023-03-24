The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team opened the playoffs with a dominating 7-0 victory over Killeen Ellison on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium in a performance reminscent of the way the Lady Tigers dominated District 21-5A.

The underdog Ellison Lady Eagles (9-14-2) managed to keep it scoreless for almost a half, but it was more luck than anything else as the Lady Tigers (16-4-2) dominated play but couldn’t score.

Consol finally got on the scoreboard via an own goal with 21 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first half. That opened the floodgates as the Lady Tigers added four more goals within 12 minutes for a 5-0 lead.

“We’ve had a history of being a second-half team of late,” Consol coach Caleb Blakley said. “We started the year scoring more early, and we’ve been trying to find that again, so tonight kind of felt the same way. We’re hitting our head against the wall. Fortunately, that own goal kind of broke everything open for us.”

It might have been an own goal, but the Lady Tigers earned it. Junior Kate Homeyer hustled to throw the ball in, catching Ellison a little flat-footed, and freshman Ashytn Magnuson made a great pass toward the goal. Freshman Carson Walter was in position to score, but Ellison knocked it in.

“I felt it was coming,” Blakley said. “We were just knocking on the door over and over.”

Consol’s offense took over from there.

Sophomore Chloe Murr scored with an assist from junior Grace Tomlinson for a 2-0 lead. Three minutes later, Walter scored after great possession by freshman Jaselynn Coots. Senior Ella Goodwin then knocked in a long pass from Tomlinson, and just over a minute later, Walter scored on a corner kick from Tomlinson to give Consol a 5-0 halftime lead.

“Today we focused a lot more on just possessing the ball and playing as a team,” Goodwin said. “Every single game we learn more and more about playing together, playing as a team, playing as a unit, and I think that was evident today.”

Consol tacked on two goals in the second half as Walter completed a hat trick with another assist from Tomlinson, and Homeyer got the final goal with an assist from Magnuson.

Consol’s speed dominated the wings as Coots, Homeyer, Magnuson, Murr and Walter shredded Ellison’s defense down the flanks.

“Our wingers are really great studs with great crossing power,” Blakley said.

Ellison didn’t get a shot on goal, making for an easy night for senior Hailey Greer and sophomore Abby Rowse, who split time watching from the goal.

“What’s so good is our defense keeps teams from shooting,” Blakley said. “They shut everything down and force everything wide or funnel it up.”

Junior Kira Merrell, senior Avery Carnes and Tomlinson led Consol’s defense.

Consol added to its shutouts as the Lady Tigers didn’t allow a goal in league play in winning its first district title since 2011.

“Every win we’ve had this season builds our confidence,” Goodwin said. “It just makes us more excited to play better competition. Yes, we’ve been continuing to win games, but we’re very excited what’s ahead to prove ourselves against even better [competition].”

The match started a half hour late because Ellison’s bus broke down and another one had to replace it. The Eagles held up well for 20 minutes with goalie Jaquerra Santiago making a couple nice saves, but the Lady Tigers eventually broke down the Ellison defense.

“Controlling the midfield, trying to work to score goals and then just learning to pass out of the back and calm down in stressful moments has been key in us being successful this season,” Goodwin said.

Consol advances to play Pflugerville Hendrickson or Austin’s Liberal Arts & Science Academy.

A&M Consolidated 7, Killeen Ellison 0

FIRST HALF

CONSOL: own goal, 21:52

CONSOL: Chloe Murr from Grace Tomlinson, 19:40

CONSOL: Carson Walter from Jaselynn Coots, 16:03

CONSOL: Ella Goodwin from Grace Tomlinson, 10:50

CONSOL: Walter from Tomlinson, 9:53

SECOND HALF

CONSOL: Walter from Tomlinson. 33:43

CONSOL: Kate Homeyer from Ashytn Magnuson, 27:18