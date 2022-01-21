A&M Consolidated girls soccer team breaks through Brenham defense in 2-0 win

A stiff Brenham defense made finding a finishing touch slightly harder to come by for the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team, but the Lady Tigers were able to unlock the Cub’s low block twice in a convincing 2-0 victory in District 19-5A play Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
For the majority of the match, Brenham (5-6, 2-1) kept 10 players behind the ball pushed back into its defensive third. Touches for Consol (3-5, 2-0) in the penalty box were at a premium through the first 37 minutes of the game, but with two minutes left in the first half, Lady Tiger striker Lily Hickson took a pass at the penalty spot and slotted a shot just past the right hand of Brenham goalkeeper Ana Aguado for a 1-0 lead.
The icebreaking strike on a chilly evening came 27 minutes after Tiger forward Ella Goodwin headed in a cross from an offside position, negating the score.
Consol put together three scoring chances on 12 shots in the first half.
The Lady Tigers came out on the front foot again in the second half, nearly adding their second goal 15 minutes into the half on a half-volley shot in the box by Goodwin.
Goodwin, who used her speed on the outside to put pressure on the Brenham defense, later got on the scoreboard with 22 minutes remaining in the game. Hickson flicked a pass to Goodwin behind the defense in the penalty box, and the junior placed a low drive past the oncoming Aguado and into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Consol head coach Caleb Blakley said the Lady Tigers knew they could win one-on-one battles on the flanks, which led to more offensive chances.
“We’ve got a lot of youth on the outside, and we keep saying, one day it’s going to click,” Blakley said. “When it does, someone in that game is going to feel our wrath, because those girls are working, and in every single game, we’re getting better and better.”
Sophomore midfielder Kate Homeyer led the Lady Tiger attack, feeding runs off of skillful turns throughout the game.
“I felt like our midfield was definitely an engine tonight,” Blakley said. “With that said, our defense didn’t let anything through. We take pride in having a good midfield, and we want to have the best midfield in this district.”
Aguado helped keep the Cubettes in the match with 12 saves.
Consol’s next step in district is a matchup with school district rival College Station at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Field.
“We’ve been very locked in on Brenham, and I just told them, hey, guess what? We’re all hands on deck against College Station,” Blakley said. “We’re really excited about that game.”
• NOTES — Consol won the JV match 7-0. Eva Purry scored four goals for the Lady Tigers, while Abby Rowse, Avery Carnes and Kayliana Alvardo each scored one. Maddy Black had two assists, and Jenifer Cuajicalco and Kaelie Wilson each had one.