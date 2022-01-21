A&M Consolidated girls soccer team breaks through Brenham defense in 2-0 win

A stiff Brenham defense made finding a finishing touch slightly harder to come by for the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team, but the Lady Tigers were able to unlock the Cub’s low block twice in a convincing 2-0 victory in District 19-5A play Friday at Tigerland Stadium.

For the majority of the match, Brenham (5-6, 2-1) kept 10 players behind the ball pushed back into its defensive third. Touches for Consol (3-5, 2-0) in the penalty box were at a premium through the first 37 minutes of the game, but with two minutes left in the first half, Lady Tiger striker Lily Hickson took a pass at the penalty spot and slotted a shot just past the right hand of Brenham goalkeeper Ana Aguado for a 1-0 lead.

The icebreaking strike on a chilly evening came 27 minutes after Tiger forward Ella Goodwin headed in a cross from an offside position, negating the score.

Consol put together three scoring chances on 12 shots in the first half.

The Lady Tigers came out on the front foot again in the second half, nearly adding their second goal 15 minutes into the half on a half-volley shot in the box by Goodwin.