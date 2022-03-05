A&M Consolidated girls soccer team blanks Katy Paetow 3-0

The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team shut out Katy Paetow 3-0 on Friday night in District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium. Consol’s JV also won 2-0.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team shut out Katy Paetow 3-0 on Friday night in District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium. Consol’s JV also won 2-0.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Longtime College Station assistant coach Stoney Pryor will be named the Cougars’ next head football coach on Friday, sources close to the situ…
College Station could have gone on a statewide search to find its next head football coach and likely attracted a number of quality candidates.
The biggest winner in Robertson County on election night was the Mumford boys basketball team, which held on to beat rival Hearne 63-56 in Cla…
College Station and Cedar Park are 115 miles apart and in opposite regions, yet they’ve managed to create a budding rivalry in the Class 5A playoffs.
Jaeden McMillin has amassed a lengthy resume while on the College Station girls basketball team, and it’s only getting longer.
SAN ANTONIO — College Station had grown used to the underdog role this postseason, but the Lady Cougars couldn’t find an answer for Class 5A’s…
SAN MARCOS — As soon as the ball left Ruben Sustaita’s hands, a trip to the Alamodome became a reality for the Mumford boys basketball team.
SAN MARCOS — The free-throw line has caused the fifth-ranked Mumford boys basketball team turmoil all season, but on Friday night it was their…
HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon,…
An offensive outburst in the middle innings propelled the A&M Consolidated softball team past rival College Station for a 13-3 win in six …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.