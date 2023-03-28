ROCKDALE — The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers soccer team got to enjoy some vengeance Tuesday night at Tiger Stadium.

Last year the Lady Tigers saw their season end in a 7-6 penalty kick shootout to Pflugerville Hendrickson, but freshman Kayla Morawietz buried the game-winner this time around as Consol won the rematch 6-5 in penalty kicks Tuesday night in the Class 5A area playoffs.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie in regulation, and the match remained scoreless through two 10-minute overtime periods. It was still tied through six rounds of penalty kicks in the shootout as each team had one miss but made the rest. Kira Merrell, Avery Carnes, Kindle Kerbel, Kate Homeyer and Lily Hickson made their attempts for the Lady Tigers to keep shootout tied at 5.

On Hendrickson’s seventh attempt, sophomore goalkeeper Abby Rowse made the stop. Rowse didn’t start the game in net for Consol but took over for the starter when the match went to the shootout.

After Rowse’s second stop, Morawietz made the winner, and the Lady Tigers dogpiled Rowse in celebration with plenty of hugs for Morawietz.

Consol was the more aggressive team during regulation and overtime but couldn’t crack Hendrickson’s backline and goalkeeper Sophia Newell, who made save after save including one early one with an impressive leap and grab.

Consol advances to the regional quarterfinals with match information expected to be announced Wednesday.