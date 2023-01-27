A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team wins Rudder's optional meet

Rudder’s Savannah Hall finished second on the vault, third on the floor exercise, fourth on the uneven parallel bars and ninth on the balance beam to place third in the all-around. Teammate Macy Fletcher placed fourth on the vault, fifth on the beam, sixth on the bars, seventh on the floor and fifth in the all-around. Ellie Crouch finished third on the beam, sixth on the vault, seventh on the bars, 10th on the floor and seventh in the all-around. Ally Pivonka also placed eighth on the beam for Rudder.