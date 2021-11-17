A&M Consolidated girls golf team places second at Tomball tournament

MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated senior Gabby Ramirez shot 86 to tie for fifth, and junior Ashtyn Vollentine shot 87 to tie for seventh and help the Lady Tigers place fourth at the 21-team Tomball tournament Tuesday at High Meadow Ranch Golf Course.

Fulshear won the team title at 334 followed by Porter (381), The Woodlands (382), Consol (392) and Foster (395).

Consol sophomore Claire Brightwell tied for 50th at 108, while junior Bella Nolan shot 111 to tie for 61st.

The Lady Tigers will end their fall schedule at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston on Dec. 6.