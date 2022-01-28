A&M Consolidated girls golf team places fourth at Magnolia tournament

MAGNOLIA — The A&M Consolidated girls golf team shot a 412 to place fourth at the 14-team tournament at Lake Windcrest on Tuesday.

Montgomery won the team title with a 368 followed by The Woodlands and Tomball Memorial.

Gabby Ramirez led Consol with an 87 to place third followed by Ashtyn Vollentine (91, t-sixth), Campbell Gattis (115, t-46th) and Bella Nolan (119, t-55th).

Consol will compete again on Feb. 11-12 at the Bastrop tournament at Wolfdancer and ColoVista golf clubs. Consol’s JV team will compete Feb. 8 at the Bryan subvarsity tournament at Briarcrest.