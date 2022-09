THE WOODLANDS — The A&M Consolidated girls golf team shot 428 and placed eighth in the 14-team tournament Tuesday at The Woodlands Country Club.

Consol senior Ashtyn Vollentine shot 94 and tied for 11th followed by senior Bella Nolan (106) and freshman Emma Ford (106). Sophmores Karina Ji and Kate Bobbitt also competed for Consol’s team, while Lady Tigers Elaina Cavazos, Jaleigh McLeod and Anissa Okpo competed as individuals.