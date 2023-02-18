AUSTIN — The A&M Consolidated girls finished 13th and the Consol boys placed 15th at the UIL Class 5A Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers had 70 points. Cedar Park won with 194. Consol’s girls had a third-place finish by the 200-yard medley relay team of sophomores Katherine Rasmussen and Sam Poole, junior Sammy Shankar and Grace Yeh in 1 minute, 48.90 seconds. Rasmussen also finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (57.20).
The Tiger boys had 46.5 points. Georgetown won with 200.
UIL State Swimming & Diving Championships
CLASS 5A
GIRLS
A&M Consolidated Results
200 medley relay — 3. Katherine Rasmussen, Sam Poole, Sammy Shankar, Grace Yeh, 1:48.90. 100 butterfly — 15. Rasmussen, 59.47. 200 freestyle relay — 12. Poole, Mackenzie O’Donnell, Shankar, Yeh, 1:41.92. 100 backstroke — 4. Rasmussen, 57.20. 100 breaststroke — 9. Poole, 1:06.60. 400 freestyle relay — 16. Rasmussen, O’Donnell, Shankar, Yeh, 3:45.46.
Final Team Standings
1. Cedar Park 194; 2. Frisco Reedy 160; 3. Magnolia 158; 4. Lamar Fulshear 146; 5. Kingwood Park 121; 6. Lubbock 120; 7. Boerne Champion 104; 8. Smithson Valley 95; 9. (tie) Montgomery Lake Creek and Friendswood 86; 11. Frisco Wakeland 81; 12. Frisco Liberty 75; 13. A&M Consolidated 70; 14. Leander Rouse 68; 15. El Paso 65.
BOYS
A&M Consolidated Results
200 medley relay — 11. Ian Lindberg, Neal Pang, Jaden Kwok, Carston Johnson, 1:77.98. 100 butterfly — 15. Lindberg, 52.76. 200 freestyle relay — 11. Lindberg, Garrett Gammill, Brendan Owens, Carston Johnson, 1:27.98. 100 backstroke — 14. Lindberg, 54.23. 100 breaststroke — 11. Pang, 59.67.
Final Team Standings
1. Georgetown 200; 2. Frisco Wakeland 184; 3. Friendswood 159; 4. El Paso 153; 5. Boerne Champion 137.5; 6. Magnolia 117; 7. Frisco Heritage 112; 8. Lubbock 100; 9. Grapevine 90; 10. Kingwood Park 86; 11. Dallas Wilson 85; 12. Smithson Valley 83; 13. Texarkana 77; 14. Richmond Foster 72; 15. Consol 46.5.