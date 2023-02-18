AUSTIN — The A&M Consolidated girls finished 13th and the Consol boys placed 15th at the UIL Class 5A Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers had 70 points. Cedar Park won with 194. Consol’s girls had a third-place finish by the 200-yard medley relay team of sophomores Katherine Rasmussen and Sam Poole, junior Sammy Shankar and Grace Yeh in 1 minute, 48.90 seconds. Rasmussen also finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (57.20).