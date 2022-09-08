 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated girls cross country team wins Waco Midway meet, boys place second

WACO — The A&M Consolidated girls cross country team won the Waco Midway Invitational on Thursday, while Consol’s boys placed second at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex.

Madison Black placed second for the Lady Tigers followed by teammates Rachel Moran (fourth), Elizabeth Gregory (fifth), Molly McDonald (seventh), Kinsley Kornegay (11th), Kat Fix (12th), Izzy Farrar (18th) and Logen Feldhousen (21st).

Kian Dekkers placed third, and Chris Ross was fourth to lead Consol’s boys followed by Ben Moran (eighth), Antony Vasquez (10th), Miles McGuire (12th), Nathan Parulian (14th) and Alejandro Hinojosa (18th).

Consol’s JV boys also placed second led by Christian Nuno (first), Cruz Nuno (sixth), Mauricio Granda (11th), Andre Li (12th), James Ellison (13th) and Keenan Kutzenberger (19th).

Ava Southerland placed 13th to led Consol’s JV girls to fourth in the team standings.

