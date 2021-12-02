A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins tournament opener

NEW BRAUNFELS — A&M Consolidated’s Sarah Hathorn had 21 points, four assists and four steals to lead the Lady Tigers past Round Rock Stony Point 44-42 on Thursday in the New Braunfels girls basketball tournament.

Consol’s Jade Chapman had 10 points and seven rebounds. Kateria Gooden had six points and six rebounds. Jayden Kearney scored 5 points, and Claire Sisco had two points and seven assists.

The Lady Tigers will continue play at the tournament Friday against Merkel at 11:30 a.m. and McAllen Memorial at 3:30 p.m.