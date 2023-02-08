The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team closed on a 7-1 run to claim a 52-49 victory over the Montgomery Lady Lions in a District 21-5A regular-season finale Tuesday night.

Consol senior guard Mia Teran had a game-high 21 points, and Da’Mya Turner hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left after Montgomery missed a free throw that would have tied the game with six seconds left.

Consol’s sweep of the Lions in district play allowed the Lady Tigers (19-15, 11-3) to finish in a tie with Montgomery Lake Creek (22-10, 11-3) for second place. Consol and Lake Creek will play in a district tiebreaker for second place at 5 p.m. Friday at Viking Gym.

Montgomery (22-11, 7-7) tied Brenham (16-15, 7-7) for fourth place, and those two teams will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Gym for the final playoff spot.

Montgomery, which has lost five straight to Consol, took a 48-45 lead with 3:01 left on a layup but didn’t score again until hitting one of two free throws with six seconds left. Montgomery junior Savannah Piro had 17 points.

Turner and Ka’Maiya Ford each scored nine points to complement Teran.

The Consol freshman, who won district, ended the season with a 52-20 victory as Tamia Ibe-Baker had 20 points and five steals. Chloee Lockett added 11 points and five steals. The Lady Tigers lost the JV game 33-24 as Jazz Lee had seven points.