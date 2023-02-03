A&M Consolidated’s Kateria Gooden and her seven fellow seniors had fun before their District 21-5A girls basketball showdown with Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday night at Tiger Gym.

They shared the microphone on Senior Night with giggles and tears, reflecting on their careers. Then when the lights went out they made a grand entrance wearing glow-in-the-dark glasses and accessories as they opened pregame drills with lit basketballs.

That dimmed in comparison to Gooden’s capper as she hit a shot with 0.9 seconds left to give the Lady Tigers a 39-37 victory.

The win pulled the Lady Tigers (18-15, 10-3) into a second-place tie with Lake Creek (21-10, 10-3) heading into Tuesday night’s regular-season finale.

It was Consol’s second nail-biter in 24 hours. The Lady Tigers beat Rudder 69-66 in double overtime on Thursday on a go-ahead 3-pointer by senior Zoe Rich in game that was rescheduled because of this week’s winter weather.

Overtime seemed a possibility again Friday as Lake Creek took away point guard Da’Mya Turner, who was Consol’s first option coming out of a timeout with 12 seconds left. The Lady Tigers improvised by getting the ball to Gooden, who took a few steps and rattled home a shot as a defender made contact, getting called for a foul.

“I was just focusing on not traveling and putting the ball in the hoop, because I didn’t want to have a game like yesterday going into double overtime,” Gooden said.

The Lady Lion coach was calling for a walk as the official was signaling a bucket and foul.

“She probably thought I was going to [walk], but I put the ball on the ground and finished,” Gooden said.

It’s a good thing she made the shot, because she missed the free throw, which happened quite often in the game.

The Lady Lions built an early lead by hitting their first six free throws, but they hit only 18 of 38 overall. The Lady Tigers weren’t much better at 12 of 24, but Jomarea Thompson made three straight free throws with 2:09 left to give Consol a 36-35 lead. She was fouled by one of three Lady Lions who in fouling out got a technical.

Lake Creek junior Emily Hight hit two free throws with 1:13 left to give the Lady Lions a one-point lead. Turner tied it with a free throw with 61 seconds left.

Lake Creek attempted to hold the ball for the last shot but threw it away, setting up Gooden’s heroics.

Turnovers were huge in the defense struggle.

Consol forced 15 in the first half but managed only seven points off of them. Lake Creek built a 22-14 lead in the second quarter as Consol missed 11 of 12 field goals, but senior Tyra Chapman came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 64 seconds as Consol pulled within 24-20 by halftime. Those were her only points.

Lake Creek forced 17 turnovers in the second half but could get only five points out of it. The Lady Lions made only 8 of 18 free throws in the final stanza. The teams at one point combined to miss six straight free throws, and it would have been seven straight except Consol had a lane violation that allowed Lake Creek to make the do-over.

Lake Creek had a 35-20 rebounding edge with 6-foot-2 sophomore Mak Golden grabbing 10, but she fouled out.

Gooden scored only six points, but she was a huge factor inside with 10 rebounds.

Consol opened the fourth quarter with a layup by senior Ka’Maiaya Ford with 6:57 left to give the Lady Tigers a 30-29 lead. The was the game’s last field goal until Gooden’s.

“I’m just happy for the seniors,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “There’s so many of them, and they’re good kids and they all wanted to win so bad. That’s why I think they were tight at the beginning, the emotions and everything. I’m happy they get a win on their own floor.”

Lake Creek, which got to play its Tuesday night game as scheduled, had fresher legs at the start, but the Lady Tigers’ aggressive style paid off, despite playing on back-to-back-days.

“I really thought we were going to have to go to zone, and they’ve got good shooters,” Hines said. “I didn’t want to do that, but I knew they were tired.”

A&M Consolidated 39, Montgomery Lake Creek 37

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

LAKE CREEK (21-10, 10-3 in 21-5A)—Romy Gross 0 2-2 1 0; Corie Clark 2 4-12 5 8; Chaney Spencer 3 6-12 1 12; Emily Hight 0 4-4 2 4; Madi Wells 1 0-2 4 2; Kyla Housman 0 0-1 1 0; Ava Anderson 2 0-1 0 5; Mak Golden 1 2-4 5 4. TOTALS: 9 18-38 19 37.

CONSOL (18-15, 10-3) — Mia Teran 2 2-2 5 7; Kateria Gooden 3 0-4 2 6; Paris Pavlas 0 0-0 2 0; Ka’Maiya Ford 2 2-4 5 6; Da’Mya Turner 1 4-5 1 6; Jomarea Thompson 0 3-5 4 3; Jayden Kearney 0 0-0 3 0; Tyra Chapman 2 0-0 1 6; Natalie Navarro 1 0-0 1 3; DeShyreia Miles 0 2-4 3 2. TOTALS: 11 12-24 27 39.

Lake Creek;13;11;5;8;—;37

Consol;11;9;8;11;—;39

Field goals: Consol 11-42 (26.2%); Lake Creek 9 for 35 (25.7%)

3 point-shooting: Consol 4 for 13 (30.8%); Lake Creek 1 for 10 (10%)

Rebounds: Consol 20 (Gooden 10); Lake Creek 35 (Golden 10, Anderson 6, Spencer 5)

Turnovers: Consol 24 for 11 Lake Creek points. Lake Creek 28 for 14 Consol points