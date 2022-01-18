 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins 19-5A game at Magnolia
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins 19-5A game at Magnolia

MAGNOLIA — Sarah Hathorn scored 27 points to lead the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team past Magnolia 60-57 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.

Consol’s Claire Sisco scored 13 points, and Kateria Gooden had 12.

Consol won the JV game 52-43. Zoe Rich scored 16 points and Paris Pavlas 12 for Consol.

Consol also won the freshman game 38-24. Lulu Calhoun and Kenley Campbell each scored 10 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Consol is off Friday and will play at Brenham next Tuesday.

A&M Consolidated logo
