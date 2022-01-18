A&M Consolidated girls basketball team wins 19-5A game at Magnolia

MAGNOLIA — Sarah Hathorn scored 27 points to lead the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team past Magnolia 60-57 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
Consol’s Claire Sisco scored 13 points, and Kateria Gooden had 12.
Consol won the JV game 52-43. Zoe Rich scored 16 points and Paris Pavlas 12 for Consol.
Consol also won the freshman game 38-24. Lulu Calhoun and Kenley Campbell each scored 10 points to lead the Lady Tigers.
Consol is off Friday and will play at Brenham next Tuesday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!