A&M Consolidated girls basketball team win defensive battle with Rudder

The District 21-5A girls basketball game between Rudder and A&M Consolidated on Friday night at Tiger Gym had little flow but plenty of pressure.

The host Lady Tigers eventually found enough offense to gut out a 56-39 victory.

A physical tone was set in the first quarter as the teams combined for three more turnovers than points and Consol taking a 10-9 lead with all shots hotly contested.

It was an accomplishment to just get the ball across midcourt with both teams applying pressure for 94 feet. The fouls came early and often, but the pressure remained as both teams used their bench. There weren’t touch fouls as the officials let them play. On two occasions, players simply dribbled out of bounds because of the pressure.

After committing nine turnovers in the first quarter, the Lady Tigers (12-12, 4-1) had only four in the second quarter, allowing them to take a 20-14 lead. Rudder (4-16, 1-6) managed only two buckets in the quarter, the last coming just before the buzzer on a layup by Paris Mitchell off a Consol turnover.

Consol took control in the third quarter by outscoring Rudder 22-11. The Lady Tigers forced 11 turnovers that led to 16 points. Guard Mia Teran led the way as she scored 10 of her 14 points in the period. Jomarea Thompson added six, her only points in the game.

Consol coach Wendy Hines was perplexed by her team’s early turnovers problems.

“We needed to clean it up, and once we did clean it up and then added some pressure, that helped us get to where we needed to get,” Hines said.

Consol’s lead crested at 46-26 early in the fourth quarter after two free throws by Katreria Gooden, who matched Teran’s 14 points with both settling down the offense.

Consol’s depth also paid huge dividends as both teams had 19 fouls.

“We handled the pressure better when we got in the press break,” Hines said. “And just attacking the basket, that helped, too.”

Consol, which was coming off a hard-fought loss to district-leading and rival College Station, had 10 players score. Gooden added 10 rebounds and Teran had six.

While the Lady Tigers cut down on their turnovers as the game progressed, the Lady Rangers didn’t, ending with 37 that led to 37 of Consol’s points.

Rudder, which started four sophomores and a freshman, is still working on fundamentals, said second-year coach Karla Calhoun, who was an all-state player for Consol.

“There’s ways to get up the court without dribbling,” Calhoun said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the ball-handling [that’s the problem] but our mental lapses, and that’s where we’re growing.”

Rudder, coming off a victory at Magnolia on Tuesday, took the fight to Consol to start the second half but couldn’t turn hustle into points.

The Lady Rangers had two offensive rebounds on the half’s first possession that led to six free throws, but they hit only one. Rudder in the third quarter had 11 turnovers and made only 2 of 9 field goals.

But thanks to its defense and strong play from sophomores Alaina Hill, Kimora Maxey and Mitchell, Rudder came back to match Consol’s 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Hill had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Maxey had seven points and seven rebounds. Mitchell had 11 rebounds and five points.

“We’ll have a couple mess-ups or we’ll get beat a time or two, but one thing we pride on is they’re going to hustle,” Calhoun said. “They’re going to go for the ball. Wherever there’s a negative, we’re going to try to find that positive and capitalize on it.”

A&M Consolidated 56, Rudder 39

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

CONSOL (12-12, 4-1) — Mia Teran 4 6-6 2 14; Kateria Gooden 7 0-0 2 14; Ari Taylor 1 1-2 0 3; Paris Pavlas 0 0-4 2 0; Ka’Maiya Ford 1 2-4 3 2; Da’Mya Turner 0 1-2 2 1; Jomarea Thompson 2 2-5 2 6; Jayden Kearney 1 0-0 2 2; Tyra Chapman 1 0-0 2 3; Natalie Navarro 1 0-0 0 3; DeShyreia Miles 3 1-2 2 7. TOTALS: 21 13-25 19 56.

RUDDER (4-16, 1-4) — Antonaja Doughty 0 0-0 2 0; Alaina Hill 6 1-3 1 14; Tyasia Chambers 0 0-1 1 0; Paris Mitchell 1 3-6 4 5; Tyana Smith 1 0-1 2 2; Kimora Maxey 1 5-6 4 7; Aalaya Jones 1 2-4 2 4; Brandi Turner 3 0-0 3 7. TOTALS: 13 11-21 19 39.

Rudder;9;5;11;14;—;39

Consol;10;10;22;14;—;56

Field goals: Consol 21 for 66 (31.8%); Rudder 13 for 49 (26.5%)

3 point-shooting: Consol 1 for 5 (20%); Rudder 2 for 6 (33.3%)

Rebounds: Consol 35 (Gooden 10, Teran 6, Pavlas 5); Rudder 44 (Hill 13, Mitchell 11, Maxey 7, Jones 6)

Turnovers: Consol 21 for 8 Rudder points; Rudder 37 for 37 Consol points