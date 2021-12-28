A&M Consolidated girls basketball team splits games against ranked foes at Aggieland Invitational

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team won’t win the 20th annual Aggieland Invitational, but it is getting better.
The Lady Tigers had a wild roller-coaster ride Tuesday, splitting games against ranked opponents. Consol rolled to a 54-39 victory over Barbers Hill, the state’s 16th-ranked team in Class 5A, to reach the tournament’s Division I semifinals. The Lady Tigers were no match for Houston Christian, the state’s top-ranked private school in 6A. The Lady Mustangs cruised to a 63-34 victory to advance to Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. championship game against Allen, which reached the final with a 51-44 victory over Katy Seven Lakes.
The Lady Tigers (11-6) will try to end the tournament on a positive note against Seven Lakes in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday back at Rudder’s The Armory.
“Those were two totally different teams for us, which was good and why I love this tournament,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “You play different teams, different styles. Sometimes you get in a track meet, and you’re not the best runner.”
Consol took the fight to Barbers Hill (18-4) early. The Lady Tigers had a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, and Barbers Hill could never get closer. Consol dominated the perimeter as Claire Sisco had 13 points and fellow junior guard Sarah Hathorn added 12. They also led a defense that forced almost a turnover a minute against a disciplined Barbers Hill team. Junior Kateria Gooden was a force inside with 17 points. Gooden scored three buckets in the first quarter and Sisco complemented that with a pair of 3-pointers.
Consol struggled to keep up in the nightcap. Houston Christian’s Loghan Johnson scored 10 points in the first quarter in helping her team to a 20-10 lead. The Lady Mustangs increased their lead to 37-20 at halftime and held Consol without a field goal in the third quarter.
Johnson, who had a game-high 17 points, along with 6-foot-3 D’Asia Thomas and Jalayah Ingram are juniors who have been getting scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools, head coach Ryan Bickham said. Few teams have stayed close with talented Houston Christian (20-0), which also beat Rudder 69-40 earlier Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs have won half of their games by at least 29 points.
“They’re very athletic obviously,” Hines said.
Sisco had 14 points and Hathorn added 11, but the rest of the team combined for only nine. The Lady Tigers struggled to score in the paint against Houston Christian’s zone defense. The Lady Mustangs also proved hard to stop in the open court, but Hines said Consol could take positives out of both games.
“I got to see more players in tense situations,” Hines said. “I think we’re in a good place. The main thing at these tournaments is for you to get better as a team and work on chemistry.”
Houston Christian came to this tournament looking for better competition. Bickham said the got serious about girls basketball last season, but the Lady Mustangs have had a tough time getting teams to play them. Their closest game was the opener, a 55-46 victory over Pflugerville Hendrickson, which also agreed to play the Lady Mustangs in the future.
“We really started to be elite last year,” said Bickham, who took over the program at that time. “We could hardly field a JV team [before]. We don’t have a gym period or anything. I’ve been at the school five years when I was an assistant coach, but I’ve been trying to get girls to come on board to play.”
Bryan split a pair of games Tuesday to finish 2-2 at the tournament. The Lady Vikings beat Houston Bellaire 51-36 and lost to Conroe Grand Oaks 46-42.
Fairfield and Fredericksburg will play for the Division II title at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bryan’s Viking Gym. In the semifinals for 2A-4A schools, Fairfield defeated Tyler Chapel Hill 79-26 and Fredericksburg beat Glen Rose 61-39.
Consol 54, Barbers Hill 39
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
CONSOL (11-5) — Sarah Hathorn 5 1-2 3 12; Claire Sisco 4 1-2 4 13; Kateria Gooden 8 1-2 1 17; DeShyreia Miles 1 0-0 1 2; Mia Teran 3 0-0 2 6; Jayden Kearney 0 0-0 1 0; Kira May 0 0-0 2 0; Kamaiya Ford 0 4-6 0 4; Cami Mosier 0 0-0 2 0; Tyra Chapman 0 0-0 1 0; Jade Chapman 0 0-2 0 2 0. TOTALS: 21 7-14 19 54.
BARBERS HILL (18-4) — Madison Collins 0 2-4 1 2; Cynthia LeCompte 3 7-10 1 13; Jo Trevino 1 0-0 1 2; Shelby Edgar 1 0-0 1 2; Shandi Smith 3 4-5 1 10; Rachel Sarlls 0 4-7 0 4; Carolina Russell 0 0-0 1 0; Rachel Glynn 0 0-0 1 0; Kynlee Kejonen 1 4-8 2 6. TOTALS: 9 21-34 9 39.
Barbers Hill;6;11;10;12;—;39
Consol;16;19;7;12;—;54
Houston Christian 63, Consol 34
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (20-0) — Kiersten Reed 0 0-0 1 0; Madison Williams 3 1-2 0 7; Scarlett Anne duVigneuad 0 2-2 1 2; Jaycee Ingram 2 3-4 1 7; D’Asia Thomas 3 4-4 2 10; Jalayah Ingram 4 3-4 1 12; Kayla Mackel 3 2-2 2 10; Loghan Johnson 7 3-5 2 17. TOTALS: 21 18-23 10 63.
CONSOL (11-6) — Hathorn 5 0-0 4 11; Sisco 5 1-2 1 14; Gooden 0 0-0 0 0; DeShyreia Miles 0 0-0 5 0; Mia Teran 1 1-3 0 3; Kamaiya Ford 0 0-0 1 0; Tyra Chapman 1 2-2 1 4; Jade Chapman 1 0-0 0 1 2. TOTALS: 13 4-7 13 34.
Houston Christian;20;17;13;13;—;63
Consol;10;10;2;12;—;34