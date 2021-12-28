A&M Consolidated girls basketball team splits games against ranked foes at Aggieland Invitational

Consol struggled to keep up in the nightcap. Houston Christian’s Loghan Johnson scored 10 points in the first quarter in helping her team to a 20-10 lead. The Lady Mustangs increased their lead to 37-20 at halftime and held Consol without a field goal in the third quarter.

Johnson, who had a game-high 17 points, along with 6-foot-3 D’Asia Thomas and Jalayah Ingram are juniors who have been getting scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools, head coach Ryan Bickham said. Few teams have stayed close with talented Houston Christian (20-0), which also beat Rudder 69-40 earlier Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs have won half of their games by at least 29 points.

“They’re very athletic obviously,” Hines said.

Sisco had 14 points and Hathorn added 11, but the rest of the team combined for only nine. The Lady Tigers struggled to score in the paint against Houston Christian’s zone defense. The Lady Mustangs also proved hard to stop in the open court, but Hines said Consol could take positives out of both games.

“I got to see more players in tense situations,” Hines said. “I think we’re in a good place. The main thing at these tournaments is for you to get better as a team and work on chemistry.”