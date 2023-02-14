ROCKDALE — Behind by 18 before scoring a single point, A&M Consolidated girls basketball head coach Wendy Hines had a simple message to her team: just play.

Killeen opened Tuesday night’s Class 5A bi-district playoff game with an 18-0 run and took an 18-3 lead into the second quarter. Hines just wanted to see her team play its hardest the rest of the way, and the Lady Tigers got the message, regrouped and pushed the Lady Roos to the brink before falling 50-49 in the final seconds Tuesday at Tiger Gym.

“They know that we’ve come back before more than that and been in holes. It’s just what we do,” Hines said. “They like to make it exciting and give me gray hair. I don’t know what else to tell you. I’m very proud of them, because we did show some grit definitely. I think most people in the gym thought it was going to be a blowout. Usually you’ve got to stay around until the fourth quarter to find out, right?”

Killeen jumped all over Consol early as the much taller Lady Roos used their size to take control early. The Lady Roos’ 6-foot players — guard Taleiyah Gibbs and forward Julia Jurewicz — combined for 11 points in the first quarter to fuel Killeen’s fast start.

Hines said it was the first time this season her Lady Tigers faced a team that had height at three or four different positions at once.

“They can go in and out,” Hines said. “They can shoot it. They can post you up. We put a guard on [Gibbs], and she can post you up. It was kind of a nightmare, and then you don’t want to waste all of your players going to defend just one or two players, but you really couldn’t just face guard. It’s a tough matchup for teams I guess being small, and we are. Proud of them for battling as little as we are. But they have a large team.”

The Lady Tigers tried to chip away in the second quarter as they kept their deficit at 15 down 27-12 at halftime.

Hines then continued to keep her message simple in the locker room.

“I just told them there’s nothing I’m going to write on this board, because you’re just not playing hard enough,” Hines said. “You’re not playing hard enough. You’re not playing our kind of defense. You’re not playing basketball. We’re watching people save a ball, and we’re standing there like you got popcorn and a coke, but you’re the one on the court.

“So you can’t be doing that. You’ve got to do that in the stands. So I said we’ve got to pick it up or I’m going to put whoever wants to play in, because at this point I don’t care. And I hate to say that but you just to try to motivate them. Hey, we got to pick it up. This not Lady Tiger basketball.”

Consol’s defense finally came alive in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers frustrated and frazzled the Lady Roos. More importantly, the defensive effort sparked Consol’s offense as the Lady Tigers cut their deficit to eight by the end of the period.

The Lady Tigers’ Jomarea Thompson made a layup to get Consol within 40-30 late in the third quarter. She followed that up with a steal and assist to Paris Pavlas with 50 seconds to cut Killeen’s lead to single digits.

Consol’s Kateria Gooden then took over as she led the Lady Tigers with nine points in the fourth quarter. Her basket with 2:06 left got them within 46-44, and she followed that with a steal on Killen’s next possession. She hit a free throw to make it a one-point game with 1:06 left.

The Lady Roos responded with a basket, then Consol scored on a layup by Ka’Maiya Ford to get within one again after back-to-back trips to the free-throw line by the Lady Roos resulted in no points. The third time was the charm though as Tyanna Simpson drilled two free throws to put Killeen up 50-47.

The Lady Tigers scored on a quick basket by Ford, but the Lady Tigers weren’t able to get the steal on the inbound pass, and Killeen ran out the clock.

Consol ends the season at 19-17 overall after going 11-3 in District 21-5A.

“They’re good kids,” Hines said of her seniors. “They’re good kids, and they’re fun to be around. I try to teach them it’s not about Xs and Os — it’s about your character and how you leave the program. I hope and I really feel that they have grown since their freshman year, and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about, so they’re very special to me.”

Killeen 50, A&M Consolidated 49

KILLEEN (16-15, 11-3 in 22-5A) — Taleiyah Gibbs 18, Samia Graves 1, A’mya Brooks 6, Julia Jurewicz 4, Tyanna Simpson 19, Sumayah Wright 2.

CONSOL (19-17, 11-3 in 21-5A) — Jomarea Thompson 4, Kateria Gooden 15, Mia Teran 12, Tyra Chapman 3, Ka’Maiya Ford 9, Paris Pavlas 4.

Killeen;18;9;13;10;—;50

Consol;3;9;20;17;—;49