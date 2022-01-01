A&M Consolidated girls basketball team races past Katy Jordan

Claire Sisco hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and scored 19 points, while Sarah Hathorn had 18 points, 10 assists, eight steals, three rebounds and two blocks to lead the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team past Katy Jordan 56-20 in District 19-5A action Friday at Tiger Gym.

Consol’s Jade Chapman had five points, Payton Smith four, Mia Teran three, Kateria Gooden, De’Shyreia Miles and Kamayia Ford two each and Kira May one.

Consol won the JV game 49-26 with Hailey Foster scoring 14 points and Kinsley Kornegay 10 for the Lady Tigers. Consol also won the freshman game 49-33, getting 16 points from Da’Mya Turner 16, 11 from Addyson Richardson and 10 from Kenley Campbell.

Consol will play at Katy Paetow at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (subvarsity games at 5 p.m.).