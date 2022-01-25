 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team races past Brenham
BRENHAM — The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team had no trouble with Brenham, winning 70-34 on Tuesday in District 19-5A action.

Kateria Gooden led Consol with 19 points, while Sarah Hathorn and Claire Sisco each scored 15.

Consol won the JV game 37-14. Zoe Rich led the Lady Tigers with 15 points. Consol also won the freshman game 65-15 with Arihanna Myles scoring 18 points, Jazz Lee 12 and Da’Mya Turner and Kenley Campbell 10 each.

Consol will host College Station at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

